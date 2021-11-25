JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 125

AO World (LON:AO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.97 million and a PE ratio of 28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.97.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

