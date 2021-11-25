JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 167,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

