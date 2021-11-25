JTC (LON:JTC) Lifted to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC (LON:JTC) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JTC to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

JTC stock opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 709.13. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

