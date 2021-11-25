Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $44.71 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

