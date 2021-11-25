Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

JBAXY stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

