Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 403,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

