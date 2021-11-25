Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.46. The company had a trading volume of 435,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $182.83 and a one year high of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

