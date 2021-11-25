KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 9.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares dropped 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 431,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,166,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23 and a beta of -1.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,712,000.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

