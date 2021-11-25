Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.18

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 13664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
