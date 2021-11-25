Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.18

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 13664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 23.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.