Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €89.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €89.00 ($101.14) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €1.00 ($1.14) on Thursday, reaching €150.40 ($170.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,940 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

