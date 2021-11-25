Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €89.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €89.00 ($101.14) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €1.00 ($1.14) on Thursday, reaching €150.40 ($170.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,940 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

