Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

