Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kintara Therapeutics were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis dropped their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

