KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the highest is $5.55. KLA reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.78. KLA has a one year low of $247.12 and a one year high of $427.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.