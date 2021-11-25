Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,222. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

