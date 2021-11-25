Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,864 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

