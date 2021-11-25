Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,916 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

