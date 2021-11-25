Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

