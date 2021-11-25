Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 513,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,312. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $202,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,703. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

