Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $21,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $23,856.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $19,978.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 513,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,312. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $278,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

