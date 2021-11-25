Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 21.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

NYSE KRO opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.