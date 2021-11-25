Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 564,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,533. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.