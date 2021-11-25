Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Buys $41,350.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,330. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

