Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantheus by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

