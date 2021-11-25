Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Acquires $100,230.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTRX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.