Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an underperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.80.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.11 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$30.55 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.38.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3489445 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

