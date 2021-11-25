LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Sells $235,500.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Schnur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

