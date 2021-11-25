LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 112,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $204,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.88 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

