Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Volume Tops $583.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Lethean has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $583.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,221.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.37 or 0.07632944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00380890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.03 or 0.01046970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00087076 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00421117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00450968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00271942 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

