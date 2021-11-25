Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VINO stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00. Virgin Wines UK has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

