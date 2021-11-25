Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Sells $1,810,136.16 in Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

