Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

