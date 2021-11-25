Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 79,853 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.