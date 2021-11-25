Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

DIVO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,724 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

