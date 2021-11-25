Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 5,388 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,850. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

