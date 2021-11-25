Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 1,810,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,762. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

