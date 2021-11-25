LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $59.43 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.