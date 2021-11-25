Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.