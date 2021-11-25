LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 273.51 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

