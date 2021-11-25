Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

