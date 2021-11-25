Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.84 million and $945,974.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00094277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.64 or 0.07614371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,159.31 or 1.00088108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

