Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

