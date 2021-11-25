Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $826,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

