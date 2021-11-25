Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

