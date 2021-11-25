Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

