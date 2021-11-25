Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDA stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

