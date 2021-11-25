Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

