Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 36.75.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 32.57. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.70 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

