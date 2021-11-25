Luzich Partners LLC Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,359,870.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

