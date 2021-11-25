MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.71.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$21.80 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 411.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

