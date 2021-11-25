MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.71.
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$21.80 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 411.32.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
