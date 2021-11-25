Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,631. The company has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

